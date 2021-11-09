BOYERTOWN, Pa. – Boyertown Area School District Assistant Superintendent Mike Stoudt presented a modification to the district's class rank policy at Tuesday's Committee of the Whole meeting.
Starting with this year's ninth graders who will graduate in 2025, the class would move to a decile grading system, going as far as five decimal points, and the traditional Latin recognition system of cum laude, summa cum laude and magna cum laude.
A valedictorian and salutatorian will be named but they would not necessarily speak at graduation. This would be determined by the students in the class.
Stoudt told the board that about half of Berks County's school districts recognize a valedictorian and salutatorian and half do not. He also said that a student's class rank would only appear on the final report card. Otherwise, the students would be recognized as being in the top 10%, top 20%, etc.
Referring to the speakers at graduation, board member Brandon Foose asked that the revised policy give the valedictorian and salutatorian "the right of first refusal" to speak.
The policy was moved to a second reading at the next board meeting.
BASD Virtual Academy
Secondary Currriculum Supervisor Rochelle Town updated the board on the progress to date of the first year of the district's virtual academy. Town congratulated everyone involved for making it a "truly collaborative effort."
She said that during the pandemic year, the district researched other virtual programs throughout the state. The administration determined it wanted a virtual program that was flexible and rigorous, while using Boyertown Area teachers. Flexibility was achieved by using an asynchronous, self-paced program and rigor was applied by using Boyertown's own curriculum.
Town said the program has 52 students and two teachers in the lower and upper elementary levels; 52 students and 28 teachers in the middle school level; and 170 students, including 45 who are part time, with 35 teachers in the high school level. The high school level offers Advanced Placement and honors-level courses.
Collaborative food procurement
In other actions, the board approved the CAFCO Participation Agreement for collaborative procurement of food for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The collaborative procurement effort to purchase food is offered through the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 (IU13) and facilitated by IU13 Collaborative Services. The agreement will be in effect for fiscal year July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.