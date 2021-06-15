BOYERTOWN, Pa. – By a 5-4 vote at Tuesday night's special voting meeting, the Boyertown Area School District Board of Directors approved the final budget for the 2021-22 school year, with a 3% tax increase.
The increase results in a real estate tax rate of 29.046 mills for residents of both Berks and Montgomery counties. That works out to a tax of $2,904.60 for every $100,000 of property assessment.
Voting in favor of the budget were President Brian Hemingway, and board members James Brophy, Ruth Dierolf, Christine Nieman and Roger Updegrove. Opposed were Vice President Melody McWherter and members Jill Dennin, Brandon Foose and Lisa Hogan.
The budget was presented to the board by Chief Financial Officer Patricia Denicola and was determined through budget workshops with members of the school board.
Opposition to the budget was mainly focused on a lack of trust that the state would produce the anticipated revenue, which includes education-related subsidies and expense reimbursements.
Dennin commented, "The state has the money but schools never see it and I'm very nervous that we will not see it this year."
"I spoke recently with our state senator," said Foose. "He's not interested in spending more money for schools, so I don't expect us to get more."
McWherter also had doubts the budget would gain more than $1.25 million from students returning to Boyertown schools after spending the past year in cyber schools.
The budget anticipates total revenue of $128,589,730, consisting of $86,280,184 in local revenue; $38,253,583 in state revenue; $3,953,463 in federal revenue; and $102,500 in other revenue.
Total expenditures are budgeted to be $130,676,541, of which the largest expenses will be $56,449,221 for regular education and $26,451,824 for special education.
Even with a 3% tax increase, there is expected to be a budget shortfall of $2,086,721.
The tax proposals will be voted upon at the next school board meeting June 22.
In addition, the school board will vote on the estimated levy of preliminary taxes as follows:
- Per capita tax of $5.00, under Section 679, Pennsylvania school code.
- 1% real estate transfer tax (.5% district, .5% municipality).
- 1% earned income tax (.5% district, .5% municipality).
- $52 local services tax ($5 district, $47 municipality).
- $10 per capita tax ($5 district, $5 municipality for applicable municipalities), under Section 511 Pennsylvania school code.
The tax levy can be paid in four equal installments due July 31, August 31, September 30 and October 31. A 2% discount is provided if paid in full by August 31. There is a 10% late fee if not paid in full on or before October 31.
The proposed budget maintains all educational programs and adds an additional learning resource for middle school students — the "world language asynchronous opportunity."
To close the budget deficit projected in April, the administration found savings through attrition: 17 retirements and resignations, and six positions not filled based on class size projections. Other expenditure savings included within the budget were gained by the elimination of two central administrative positions, one of which was clerical.
The budget also projected savings by establishing a Boyertown virtual academy as an alternative to external cyber charter schools, which charge the district more than $12,000 for each regular education student enrolled and almost $30,000 for each special education student.
According to the budget presentation, the creation of such a virtual academy within the district would offset fund balance usage by $1,251,622, resulting in fund balance usage of $835,099.
In addition, the budget anticipates state revenue shortfalls could be met by additional virtual academy savings and other savings in district costs such as benefits.