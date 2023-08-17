BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Revelers will soon get to raise their steins as the community prepares to come together to celebrate the 16th Annual Boyertown Oktoberfest.

The highly anticipated German cultural event, presented by Building a Better Boyertown, promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

Officials say Oktoberfest weekend, running September 15 & 16, promises to be nonstop fun for the whole family.

Traditional German music, along with a large variety of food, beer and artisan vendors will be on hand.

More information about the event can be found at www.buildingabetterboyertown.org/oktoberfest