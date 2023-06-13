BOYERTOWN, Pa. – Graduation for Boyertown Area School District was held June 2, but it remained the main topic of discussion at Tuesday night's meeting of the school board.

Wayne Foley, Boyertown Area Senior High School principal, gave a presentation about why the district held its graduation ceremony at the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading instead of at the recently renovated high school stadium.

Foley explained that a student survey revealed that graduating seniors and parents overwhelmingly wanted the ceremony at Santander. The main reasons were that Santander allowed each family to get eight tickets while the stadium only allowed four; Santander eliminated weather and climate conditions; parking conditions were better at Santander; and Santander allowed more Americans with Disabilities Act seating than the stadium.

The board's reaction was mixed.

Member Christine Nieman said, "I tell people if we come here to Boyertown, we're a lot more limited with our tickets."

Ruth Dierolf was in favor of bringing the event back to Boyertown. "I've been here a long time, and we always had a rain date set," she said. "If I'd known we wouldn't use the stadium, I wouldn't have voted for hundreds of thousands of dollars to build the stadium the way we did."

Some board members mentioned the sentimentality of having the ceremony where students went to school for up to 13 years. Others wanted to do a survey again of students and parents.

In the end, the administration was directed to make a recommendation to be voted on at the next board meeting.

Board recognition

0:40 Boyertown Area School District students take part in fishing rodeo The Boyertown Rod and Gun Club filled its private pond with fish. Members of the club were on hand to help.

The board recognized the Boyertown Rod and Gun Club for having a fishing rodeo June 26 for the district's autistic students. Thirty-five members of the club volunteered to bait hooks, help land fish and otherwise make it an enjoyable day for the students.

NJROTC trip

In other news, the administration recommended and the directors approved an overnight student trip for approximately nine BASH students traveling to the Naval Station Newport, in Rhode Island, this summer for the naval science/Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps trip. Students will pay approximately $335 each and the NJROTC will pay $950.00. The U.S. Navy reimburses LCDR Bob Hayman for the travel, instructor and chaperone costs.

School musical

The directors approved the 2023-24 senior high school musical, "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," with an anticipated budget of $11,000.

It was noted that student musical productions provide outstanding opportunities for students in the district.

Appointments

Every four years, the school board must appoint a board secretary for a term of four years. The board approved Patricia J. Denicola for the position, effective July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2027.

Also, the directors approved the appointment of Carrie Fox to the position of board treasurer for the 2023-24 fiscal year, at an annual stipend of $1,200.