BOYERTOWN, Pa. – In a surprise ending to the saga of the empty seat for Region 1 on the Boyertown Area School Board, Marianne Scott was elected to the position at Tuesday night's Committee of the Whole meeting.
The vacancy was created when Kirstin Lord resigned during her first board meeting in December. Lord was the focus of a racially-tinged controversy during the election campaign.
Scott had applied for the vacant seat, along with eight other candidates. However, when the school board opened the discussion Tuesday, only two candidates — Robert Houck and Joseph Kincade III — were still being considered.
Last Thursday, Houck and Kincade were selected as finalists, with each receiving four votes. The board was unable to break the tie, so board President James Brophy asked the members to think further on the matter and vote again at Tuesday's meeting.
During the public comment period prior to the vote, a number of residents spoke, many in support of Kincade. However, when the first vote was taken, Houck received four votes, Kincade got three, and there was one abstention.
Because no candidate received a majority of the votes, Brophy reopened the voting to all nine people who applied for the position.
In a seemingly unexpected turn of events, Scott received four votes, Kincade got two, and Houck received one, with a single abstention.
Again lacking a majority, Brophy narrowed the voting to the top two candidates. Finally, Scott prevailed with six votes, while Kincade received two votes and there was one abstention.
Scott was then sworn in by Brophy and took her seat with the board.
Revised health and safety plan
Superintendent Marybeth Torchia presented a working draft of a revised health and safety plan, which is required to be prepared every six months.
The revised plan reflects the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Torchia asked for input from the board and community before adopting the final plan and said the draft plan would be posted on the district's website Wednesday morning.
Torchia noted that Berks County was in a high rate of transmission. Although in-person learning is being delivered, masks are required when transmission is high. If the rate of transmission drops below what's considered a high rate, a mask-optional policy can be adopted.
The final plan will be presented at the Jan. 18 meeting for adoption.
Other business
At the next voting meeting, the board will be asked to authorize the administration to award the e-rate wide area network services for fiscal year 2022 to Vero Fiber Networks for a term of 10 years at a cost of $16,644.87 per month prior to the anticipated 50% e-rate discount.
Also, school board appointed Brian Hemingway as the board representative for the Berks Career and Technology Center Joint Operating Center to fill the vacancy created from Roger Updegrove's resignation from this position.