BOYERTOWN, Pa. – The tug of war over funding between Pennsylvania's school districts and cyber/charter schools continues unabated.
According to Boyertown Area school board member, Jill A. Dennin, the Pennsylvania School Boards Association annually asks state legislators to pass a law that addresses the funding imbalance. Then, at the last minute, cyber/charter lobbyists swoop in and beat back the legislation, she says.
At Tuesday night's online meeting, the school board unanimously approved a resolution calling for charter school funding reform, which will be delivered to legislators who represent the Boyertown school district. In its presentation of the resolution, the school board stated: "Cyber Charter Schools are independent public schools established and operated under a charter from the Pennsylvania Department of Education. These schools utilize technology to deliver a significant portion of instruction to students virtually. The current cyber charter funding mechanism forces school districts to overpay cyber charter schools, including the costs for special education students attending these schools, by hundreds of millions of dollars each school year, according to the Pennsylvania School Boards Association (PSBA). Overpaying cyber charter schools, in addition to rising costs, not only impacts school district costs and budgets, but also impacts taxpayer dollars."
The board also outlined the following supporting points in its meeting agenda:
- Under current charter school law, tuition payments are calculated based on the budgeted expenditures of the student's school district of residence, rather than the charter school's cost to educate a student. This calculation includes services that may or may not be covered by cyber charter schools, including food services, library services, and athletic and extracurricular activities.
- School districts are required to provide individualized supports to special education students, with costs ranging greatly from child-to-child based on needs. However, cyber charter schools receive the same rate per each child with special needs, regardless of the differences in needs, costs, and services provided.
- A 2016 PSBA study of charter/cyber charter school enrollment data found that school districts paid charter schools in excess of $100 million more for special education than charter schools spent on special education services.
- In almost all cases, school district costs are not reduced when students attend cyber charter schools, as school districts must incur the fixed costs of building space, maintenance, utility bills, and transportation.
Other actions
The directors approved and accepted a donation of $8,047.32 to the Boyertown Area School District athletic department to be used to purchase a John Deere Gator.
Also, the board authorized Chief Financial Officer Patricia Denicola to execute on behalf of the district all forms and documents required for reimbursement under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act.
Seniors Ashley Feather, Logan Coy, Theano Charitos and Cole Martin were recognized by the board as February’s honorees of the district's "senior spotlight":
- Beth Shive, school counselor, cited Feather for choosing building construction occupations as her focus at Berks Career and Technology Center. Shive wrote, "We know that women are underrepresented in occupations across many occupational groups, including those in the construction trades. During Ashley's three years of attendance at BCTC, she has consistently had straight A's. Her grades at the high school are equally impressive."
- In his remarks about Charitos, Josh Pennington, Technology Student Association advisor, wrote, "She has participated in many school activities in her time at Boyertown Senior High School, including the color guard and the Technology Student Association. She has really excelled in her years with TSA, and specializes in events that include CADD 2D Architecture, and Architectural Design; as well as some other events such as Engineering Design, Children's Stories, and Debating Technological Issues."
- "Logan Coy is a very bright and polite young man," wrote David Burkert, algebra teacher. "His questions are insightful, and his thoughts are clear and concise. He has a charming personality, and his independent nature is very endearing."
- Erin Farabaugh, special education teacher, wrote about Martin, "Cole has exhibited incredible growth academically and personally. Cole is continuously thoughtful and caring of other people’s emotions and situations, which has allowed him to connect with others and provide support when they need it. Cole has the goal to graduate and continue to help others, especially kids. Cole is also extremely talented when it comes to music."