New Year's Eve bear drop in Boyertown
Jace Codi | 69 News

BOYERTOWN, Pa. — The new year got off to an early start in one Berks County borough on Friday.

Boyertown welcomed 2022 with its traditional bear drop from a towering fire truck ladder on South Chestnut Street.

The 6 p.m. event coincided with the time when all of Germany officially rang in the new year.

The free festivities got underway an hour earlier. Organizers invited those in attendance to assemble care packages for seniors and enjoy hot chocolate and cookies.

The New Year's Eve celebration in Boyertown was set to continue later Friday night. The Colebrookdale Railroad has a special excursion scheduled to depart the borough's train station at 10:30.

