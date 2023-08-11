Harrisburg, Pa. – Governor Josh Shapiro announced Friday that 77 municipalities across the Commonwealth will receive over $35.5 million to support traffic signal upgrades through PennDOT’s “Green Light-Go” program.

“Thanks to these grants, drivers and pedestrians are now safer, and Pennsylvanians can get where they need to go quicker and more efficiently," said Governor Shapiro.

Two Berks County municipalities are among those receiving funds for upgrades.

Boyertown Borough will receive $606,797.84 for updated signal equipment at E. Philadelphia Avenue (Route 73) and Chestnut Street as well as E. Philadelphia Avenue at Washington Street.

West Reading Borough is slated to get $209,975.60 for updated signal equipment along the S. 5th Avenue/Museum Road corridor.

Green Light-Go grants are provided as reimbursement to municipalities for updates to improve the efficiency and operation of existing traffic signals.