Boyz II Men at Santander Performing Arts Center
Santander Performing Arts Center

READING, Pa. - Santander Performing Arts Center added another performance to their calendar of events. Boyz II Men are set to take the stage in November. 

On Thursday, November 18th, R&B group Boyz II Men will visit Reading for an intimate one night only event. 

The concert will start at 7:00 p.m. 

There will be a special venue pre-sale on Thursday, May 6th beginning at 10:00 a.m. before tickets go on-sale to the general public on Friday, May 7th. 

Tickets are available online at www.ticketmaster.com.

Santander Performing Arts Center recently announced four more upcoming shows:

Christian rock singer Zach Williams, October 17th.

Blues guitarist Buddy Guy, November 10th. 

'Disney Princess - The Concert',  November 27th.

Comedians Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, December 19th.

