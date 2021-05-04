READING, Pa. - Santander Performing Arts Center added another performance to their calendar of events. Boyz II Men are set to take the stage in November.
On Thursday, November 18th, R&B group Boyz II Men will visit Reading for an intimate one night only event.
The concert will start at 7:00 p.m.
There will be a special venue pre-sale on Thursday, May 6th beginning at 10:00 a.m. before tickets go on-sale to the general public on Friday, May 7th.
Tickets are available online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Santander Performing Arts Center recently announced four more upcoming shows:
Christian rock singer Zach Williams, October 17th.
Blues guitarist Buddy Guy, November 10th.
'Disney Princess - The Concert', November 27th.
Comedians Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, December 19th.