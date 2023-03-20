ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. — A school bus went off the road and struck a tree in Berks County on Monday.

The call went out just after 3 p.m. for the crash in the unit block of Ruppert School Road in Rockland Township.

The bus was from Brandywine Heights Area Middle School. Two students were on board at the time of the crash. Officials said they were evaluated at the scene but did not require hospitalization.

Pennsylvania State Police said the driver, who was uninjured, lost control of the bus and will be issued a citation.

District superintendent Andrew Potteiger said school officials will be working with the bus company to ensure safety protocols are in place.

"Everyone is OK, which is a miracle and the best part of this whole thing," said Potteiger.