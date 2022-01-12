TOPTON, Pa. — COVID-19 testing remains a top priority for schools in Berks County.
The Brandywine Heights Area School District has been using state-funded COVID testing for its students and staff, saying for the community, it's especially important.
"In a rural community like ours, we don't have any pharmacies within the school district," said Andrew Potteiger, the district's superintendent.
Potteiger said the district has been offering COVID tests for the last few months.
"If we can offer it, it offsets the cost of going to a pharmacy and trying to get the home test, or trying to get into their pediatrician, or into their doctor, or into an urgent care center to try and get the test," Potteiger explained.
The district offers testing every day for students and staff. It's performed by the school nurses, who have received the appropriate training. Same-day appointments are available, and one doesn't need to have symptoms. Results are available in 15 minutes.
"Since October, we've done over 150 tests. On average, we're doing about 15-20 tests a week," said Potteiger, adding that the goal is to keep everyone healthy.
Potteiger said he's glad the state offered the resource, because he doesn't think the district would be able to fund it.
"When you look at a rural school district like ours," Potteiger said, "and having some of those far-reaching areas, this is a really neat trickledown effect, that the state has put a program in place that really goes down to the end user, and has a resident being able to take advantage of a state program."