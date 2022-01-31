CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - A hospital in Chester County will be closing its doors Monday after Tower Health officials after an offer fell through
Tower Health officials said Brandywine Hospital will close effective Monday after its potential new owner, Canyon Atlantic Partners, was unable to close a deal with the health network.
Canyon Atlantic had made an offer to buy Brandywine, as well as Jennersville Hospital also in Chester County, which closed Dec. 21, 2021. However, the offer fell through after Tower Health said the company was unable to satisfy requirements.
"Unfortunately, despite our understanding at the time the agreement was signed – and after multiple requests and extensions over the last three weeks – Canyon Atlantic Partners has ultimately not demonstrated the necessary regulatory and operational preparedness, nor validated its financial ability, to complete this transaction and operate these hospitals." Tower Health said. "As a result, it’s with great sadness that we inform you that both hospitals will close. Jennersville will close effective December 31, 2021, and Brandywine will close effective January 31, 2022."
Hospital officials said it will work with families and patients to ensure care for their loved ones can continue with a different healthcare facility. They said Penn Medicine has also offered priority consideration to employees for open positions in the network due to an existing relationship.