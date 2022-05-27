Brecknock Township armed robbery suspect
Brecknock Township Police Department

BRECKNOCK TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County are asking for help finding the pictured person, believed to be involved in multiple armed robberies.

The first one happened on May 18 at the Turkey Hill on New Holland Road in Brecknock Township.

Police described the robber as wearing a a pink, square earring, with diamond sparkles, in his right ear.

The robber used a stainless steel revolver with an 8 inch to 10 inch barrel during the robbery, officials reported.

The man possibly has a tattoo on his right hand and appeared to be between 20 to 30 years of age.

The second incident happened on May 25 at the Dollar General Store located at 2520 Quentin Rd. in West Cornwall Township, Lebanon County.

Police said the same man brandished a large stainless steel revolver and proceeded to assault the clerk.

Anyone who may have observed the robber or can identify him is urged to contact the Brecknock Township Police Department or the Cornwall Borough Police Department.

Contact Ofc. Jason Rimby by emailing jrimby@brecknockberks.com or by calling 610-655-4911.

Reference report #33-22-00815. 

