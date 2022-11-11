BRECKNOCK TWP., Pa. - Students at Brecknock Elementary School in Brecknock Township saluted veterans Friday.
Students put on a show and the school played a tribute video to honor and thank those who served.
Scroll down for comments if available
Cloudy, warm, and humid with occasional rain, rain showers, and a possible thunderstorm. Increasingly windy overnight with south to southeast winds gusting 25-35mph. Muggy with temps steady in the mid 60s. .
Cloudy, warm, and humid with occasional rain, rain showers, and a possible thunderstorm. Increasingly windy overnight with south to southeast winds gusting 25-35mph. Muggy with temps steady in the mid 60s.
Updated: November 11, 2022 @ 7:21 pm
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and choppy waters expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM EST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
BRECKNOCK TWP., Pa. - Students at Brecknock Elementary School in Brecknock Township saluted veterans Friday.
Students put on a show and the school played a tribute video to honor and thank those who served.
Scroll down for comments if available
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.