MOHNTON, Pa. – Their design for an emission-recycling freight truck won Brecknock students first place in the Pennsylvania State STEM Design Competition's division for grades 4-6.
The students learned of their victory on Thursday during an online awards ceremony. “I was so excited to see our names on the screen,” said Aubrey Patton, “I still can’t believe it!”
Patton, along with fellow student scientists Jace Dorta, Gwen McNabb and Sumer Stolzfus made up the Carbon Capture Kids team. They created their design using K'nex, a construction toy used to make models in the competition. Their concept was a truck that would capture its own CO2 emissions which could be offloaded later and used in the production of concrete.
The students' model won at the county level, but the competition was a lot stiffer at the state level, they said. “I wasn’t sure that we were going to win,” said McNabb, “we won the Berks County competition, but this was a whole state competition with a lot more schools.”
"I am really proud of all the hard work and dedication our K'NEX team displayed while participating in this competition," said Hayley DeSantis, the teacher in charge of the STEM team, "these students rose to the challenge and created an innovative way to help fight climate change by reimagining the way we transport freight and finding a use for stored CO2."