WEST READING, Pa. - Recently Pennsylvania's Americana Region Visitors Bureau put together the new brew trail and all you need is a passport.
"You get it stamped when you go into each of the locations," says Crystal Seitz, President of Pennsylvania's Americana Region Visitors Bureau.
"Brew trails are really hot across the entire country right now," says Seitz.
Berks County just launched a brewery tour called the Brewhaha Trail, something that was set to launch before COVID but never got the chance.
The tour features Chatty Monks in West Reading which has been under new ownership for about a year. The other stops are Saucony Creek brewery near Kutztown, which also has a restaurant on Franklin Street in Reading, The Other Farm Brewing Company in Boyertown and Goblin Alchemy Mead at Deerfoot Vineyards and Winery near Shoemakersville, plus other local bars and restaurants.
"There are foodie travelers out there that like to tour locations because of the cuisine, the drinks, the unique things that they have, so we're hoping to attract more of them into the area," says Seitz.
"We actually came out with a really exciting beer with a collaboration with Unique Pretzel," says Malik Moss, General Manager at Chatty Monks. "It's a split face, so it's a pretzel and amber lager beer, which is phenomenal."
"When visitors come, they spend a lot of money and it's really good for the economic growth of our county but also for our businesses," says Seitz.
To learn more about the Brewhaha trail or where to get a passport, click here.
There's also a print-at-home version linked on the visitor bureau's website.
You can get the passport at any of the spots or other places with brochures around the county.
After you visit all four places you can send the pass to the visitors bureau. You'll receive a keychain and be put into a drawing for gift cards to the restaurants along the trail.