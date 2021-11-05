DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. — Work to repair a nearly 60-year-old bridge in Berks County is about to begin.
PennDOT announced Friday that it will close Manatawny Road between Rattlesnake Hill and Colebrookdale roads in Douglass Township on Monday.
The 24-hour-per-day closure will allow for a contractor to repair the beam and deck of the bridge over the Manatawny Creek. The 173-foot-long steel I-beam span was built in 1963.
An average of more than 2,900 vehicles use the bridge each day, according to PennDOT. A posted detour will route traffic along Pine Forge and Colebrookdale roads, PennDOT said.
The project is expected to be finished on Dec. 31.