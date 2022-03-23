HAMBURG, Pa. - Demolition of part of a bridge on I-78 is going to make things louder and a bit more complicated in Hamburg.
PennDOT is rehabbing and expanding the bridge near the Route 61 interchange on I-78, which will have some major construction noise echoing through the borough.
"I just hope it gets done really soon," said Hamburg resident Marge Joyce.
It's a $125 million project to reconstruct the Route 61 interchange of I-78, shoring up the bridge at that interchange and widening it over Port Clinton Avenue.
"It was designed decades ago and built decades ago," said PennDOT spokesperson Ron Young. "It just doesn't meet the current standards for a modern expressway interchange."
That means frequent traffic stoppages and detours. To speed up this part of the project, construction crews will be working through the night on Friday.
"You're going to hear noise at night," said Hamburg Police Chief Anthony Kuklinski. "There's no way around that. They're going to be using pile drivers to drive down the steel supports, there's going to be construction equipment running."
But borough officials say it will be worth having this portion of the project done sooner.
"In the long run, Hamburg will win," said Kuklinski.
Joyce thinks so, too. "In order to have something good, you have to deal with the bad first, I guess."