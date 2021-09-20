UNION TWP., Pa. — Schuylkill River Greenways celebrated the grand opening of the Richard P. Whittaker Memorial Bridge in Union Township on Monday.
The bridge, named for the late husband of one of the major sponsors, opened to pedestrian and bike traffic to make things safer.
Elaine Paul Schaefer, the greenways executive director, said the project was years in the making, from the idea to the construction. She said it's is a major safety upgrade.
"You had to go down a really steep hill, cross [Route] 724 with bad visibility and then go up a really steep hill," said Schaefer.
She said another gap in the trail is currently under construction, but when that's finished, the greenway anticipates a lot more traffic on the trail.
"At the end of the year, that gap will be finished and you will be able to ride from Philadelphia to Reading," Schaefer said. "When that happens, the SRT all the way to Reading is just going to explode."
Ericka Wilder, a trail ambassador, said the new bridge makes a big difference.
"I'm just so thankful and grateful for this," she said, "for all the hard work and effort that went into it."
There will be a Ride for the River this Saturday starting at 9 a.m. in Pottstown's Riverfront Park, where the public can ride to and over the trail to "christen it."