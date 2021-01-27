EXETER TWP., Pa. - PennDOT on Wednesday provided drivers who use a portion of Route 562 in Exeter Township with a heads up about construction.
"The eastbound direction will be open, but the westbound direction is closed until they get this work done," said Ron Young, a PennDOT spokesman.
For the next several months, PennDOT will keep the westbound lanes of Route 562 closed so that contractors can rehabilitate the bridge over the Owatin Creek. It's all part of the department's efforts to repair 14 bridges across Berks County.
That means drivers will need to follow detours.
"We don't want people to get confused and think it's going to be one of these stop each direction, go at a time situation," Young said. "That's not the case here."
PennDOT said drivers who use apps like Waze should always be on the lookout for detour signs, since apps don't always update road closures in real time.
"We keep that access open so people who live along the roadway or have businesses along the roadway can still access their driveways to get to and from where they're going," Young said.
And for those who use the road every day, PennDOT said the detour may add an extra 10 to 15 minutes to your commute.
"They looked at how to keep it open both directions," Young said, "but it just wasn't feasible for them to maneuver and do the work that they need to do to make repairs to the bridge deck."
PennDOT said the Route 562 construction is expected to last until the end of May.