READING, Pa. – The Olivet Boys & Girls Club held its Leaders and Legends dinner Thursday night with a special guest speaker.
Athletic academic counselor Brittany Wagner spoke at the club's fourth annual event that highlights leaders who support the organization.
Wagner is featured in the hit Netflix documentary series "Last Chance U." She met with kids earlier Thursday at a meet-and-greet before the dinner event that took place at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Reading.
The Olivet club is one of the original 50 members of the Boys & Girls Club of America.