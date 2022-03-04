READING, Pa. – The Olivet Boys & Girls Club held its Leaders and Legends dinner Thursday night with a special guest speaker.

Athletic academic counselor Brittany Wagner spoke at the club's fourth annual event that highlights leaders who support the organization.

Wagner is featured in the hit Netflix documentary series "Last Chance U." She met with kids earlier Thursday at a meet-and-greet before the dinner event that took place at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Reading.

The Olivet club is one of the original 50 members of the Boys & Girls Club of America.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you