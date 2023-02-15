READING, Pa. - In the world of the theater, like many other creative arts, it's often all about who you know.

"The director Hunter Foster, who directed the show for three years there, told me that he was gonna be directing the show 'The Other Josh Cohen' off-Broadway," said LJ Fecho, artistic director at Genesius Theater.

Genesius Theater in Reading is currently in the middle of its run of the award-winning musical "The Other Josh Cohen," written by two Broadway veterans. And the Reading cast and crew have lots of ties to the guys behind the show.

"So they've been friends all these years, so it's really weird this little theater in Reading has all these connections to these two guys," said Fecho.

Genesius invited David Rossmer and Steve Rosen to the show this Friday, and they accepted.

The artistic director says bringing working Broadway talent into these seats in Reading shows how intertwined the theater community is.

"We're starting to get those connections with New York and Philly, bringing them here," Fecho said.

A rare and exciting opportunity for the local cast and crew, but also a little nerve wracking.

"I said to them, you better know all your lines cuz they're gonna know all their lines that they wrote," said Fecho.

The show runs through Sunday.