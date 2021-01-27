The Jordan Brothers from Frackville, Schuylkill County, had a career that spanned decades and thrust them onto the national stage.
"You figured we were in the business 35 years together, making changes with the times and so the stories are numerous," said Frank Jordan, of The Jordan Brothers. "And then the tours and things like that with Dick Clark."
Joe Jordan, one of the group's members, died last week from complications due to COVID-19. He was 79.
His brother Frank and Eddie Collins, who helped to manage the brothers and archive their legacy, recall his impact.
"Joe was unique because he had a genuine heart and soul," said Collins, who now owns Groovetime Productions. "He was just such a humble guy."
The group made a name for itself across the country but started in Schuylkill and Berks counties, having a regular spot at a club in Reading during the 70s.
"We hit the disco. It was Hugo's, and Lenny [Kochen] was the guy who hired us. Because the band had a pulling and a drawing, he wanted the band there," recalled Jordan.
One of biggest hits for The Jordan Brothers was "Gimme Some Lovin,'" written by Steve Winwood and the Spencer Davis Group, but the band heard an unreleased demo sent to them from their label.
"They had released it here in the United States," said Collins. "The Jordan Brothers had the first version before Spencer Davis Group, three months before, in October of 1966."
Now as the group and fans mourn the loss of Joe, those he left behind are looking back on their legacy and the support they received.
"Schuylkill County and Berks County and all the surrounding regions they played took care of them," said Collins.
Jordan added, "They were there for us, and you just can't put your finger on what caused the magic between the audience and the band."