READING, Pa.- This week Bruce Willis' daughter announced on social media that her father is stepping away from acting because he was recently diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.
"Aphasia is a communication disorder that can affect someone's ability to express themselves, as well as their ability to comprehend information," says Jessica Walter, a speech language pathologist at Reading Hospital Rehab.
In recent years co-workers have noticed Willis' declining ability to perform in films.
"Kind of being stuck is exactly how many of them feel where they're locked in their brain so to speak," says Walter.
Aphasia typically occurs after a stroke or other brain injury.
Congress Woman Gabby Giffords developed aphasia after she was shot in the head in 2011, but has since made a lot of improvement in communication skills.
Walter and another co-worker started a support group for people suffering from the disorder in Berks County.
"We've had dieticians come to speak, psychologists, physiatrists here at the hospital that specialize in stroke rehabilitation," says Walter. "Other times, we've had open forum where we're working on specific communication skills, techniques, strategies."
She says the group meets once a month, often virtually right now. Walter emphasizes it's important for people dealing with this condition to have support.
"Just because somebody has aphasia does not mean they're less intelligent, less capable or less knowledgeable," says Walter.
Visit Reading Hospital - Tower Health's website to learn more about the support group for aphasia in Berks county.