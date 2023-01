READING, Pa. - The Berks History Center is hosting "Brunch and Brushes" today.

The event allows people to create their own masterpiece while enjoying some food.

Participants will receive step-by-step instructions on how to paint a modern version of a traditional PA Dutch folk art design.

They'll also learn about the history of the culture's art and its significance to Berks County.

This week's artwork is inspired by Valentine's Day.