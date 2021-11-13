HEREFORD TWP., Pa. -- Fire crews from around the area responded to a massive fire at a Buddhist temple in Hereford Township, Berks County on Saturday.
Flames tore through a large part of the complex.
Seisholtzville Fire Chief Ray Strickland said crews saw flames pouring from the roof of Mituo Village as they responded around 10:15 a.m. Saturday.
"When we arrived here, it was already through the roof, flames probably about 40 feet high," said Strickland.
The fire at the Conrad Road facility forced multiple people to evacuate.
Investigators said most of the fire was contained to a library, classrooms and dorms at the temple.
"We started calling for additional help right away," Chief Strickland said.
Around 12 crews responded to the temple, which sits up on a hill in remote area.
"Water supply is always a challenge because it's so far, you can see it's a long driveway," Strickland said.
We are told one firefighter was hurt. There is still no word what caused the fire.
A state police fire marshal is investigating.