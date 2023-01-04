LOWER ALLEN TWP., Pa. - After the sudden collapse of Buffalo Bills player Demar Hamlin, the dangers of cardiac arrest have been on many people's minds.

For one foundation providing AEDs for places that serve kids across Pennsylvania, raising awareness is part of their daily mission.

"It's wonderful that people care, and it's like a lightbulb has turned on. But it's terrible that it took this tragedy, this 24-year-old man to go into cardiac arrest, to get so much attention," said Asheleigh Forsburg, managing director of the Peyton Walker Foundation.

Forsburg says the Peyton Walker Foundation has received many calls from people concerned about cardiac arrest.

"When a person goes into cardiac arrest, they are dead. You cannot bring them back to life unless you get that defibrillator on them and shock that heart into a rhythm," she explained.

For the Walker family, Forsurg says the incident brings mixed emotions.

"It's very traumatic. It brings up a lot of feelings for the Walker family, and we don't want it to seem like we're trying to capitalize on anything," she explained.

"We're not asking for donations or anything like that. We really want to use this opportunity, where there is a spotlight on sudden cardiac arrest, as an opportunity, to educate, create that awareness."

In 2014, the issue hit home for the Walkers of Camp Hill. Their daughter, 19-year-old Peyton Walker, died of sudden cardiac arrest related to a genetic heart condition that went undetected.

Peyton’s goal was to work in healthcare, so her family established The Peyton Walker Foundation in her honor.

The foundation provides free heart screenings for kids ages 12 to 19, teaches people hands-on CPR, and donates AEDs to schools, athletic programs and nonprofits serving youth. That includes places in Berks.

"We screened about 4,500 students, and about 400 of those have had to undergo additional testing to be diagnosed with various heart defects," explained Forsburg. "Some of those can lead to sudden cardiac arrest."

Forsburg says two of the AEDs donated have been used to save lives.

"350,000 people go into cardiac arrest outside of the hospital, and they don't get this attention, so not to take from Demar Hamlin at all," she said.

"We are so happy he is on the path to recovery, but he is one of the lucky ones. So many individuals go into cardiac arrest not near AEDS, not near medical professionals who are instantly working on them with hands-only CPR and using a defibrillator. So, our goal is for cardiac arrest survival not to be based on luck. We want it to be more accessible for bystanders to perform CPR and to recognize it as a cardiac arrest, not a seizure or heart attack, to start performing CPR immediately; don't worry about what the diagnosis is," added the managing director.

Organizations can contact the foundation to see if they are eligible to have an AED donated. If they are not, she says she is glad to help people find a refurbished or new one. The cost is about $700.

"$700 is still a lot of money; I grant you that. We hope you never need an AED, but if you do, $700 is worth the value of saving someone's life," explained Forsburg.