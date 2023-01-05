READING, Pa. - Building material supplier C.H. Briggs announced the closure of their Reading facility.

A post on the PA Dept. of Labor & Industry's website confirmed that the company's location in the 2000 block of Kutztown Road will shut its doors for good in April.

In total, 104 jobs will be lost.

C.H. Briggs, which touts itself as one of the largest, independently-owned distributors of interior specialty building materials, has locations in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia and Georgia.

Their website lists the Reading location as their corporate headquarters.