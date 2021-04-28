BERN TWP., Pa. – For those at Empire Building Products in Bern Township, there's a rapidly rising bill to pay for a container of commodes to stock their shop.
"So a container coming from China to here, to a New York port, would cost about $2,600 dollars," explained Melinda O'Neill, president of Empire. "The bill we paid today was 13,300 (dollars) for one container of toilets."
Why is this hike happening?
Feel free to take your pick from a wooden pallet packed high with problems — many, of course, related to the pandemic.
"It's happening for several reasons," O'Neill said. "Low employment. The people are not working at the docks. We're not exporting any products, so they'll come in, the vessels will sit here and won't go over, so that's an automatic 40% upcharge."
Those with Empire say there's a domino effect created by the building supply shortage, which is now impacting the local housing market.
"Even if they continue to build new homes," said O'Neill, "up until five years, we will have a shortage of homes. That's when they expect it to actually catch up. So, this isn't a bubble. At least here in Berks County."
A shortage equals higher prices, which then get added onto the cost of a new home.
Meanwhile, Empire, like other suppliers, is trying various means to meet demand and to try to turn a profit.
"We quickly made some turns and we are now in Vietnam and Malaysia," said O'Neill. "Just different countries so that we are spreading out and getting inventory at different times."
In addition, the industry is dealing with high tariffs.
Once more people return to the workforce in the weeks and months ahead, people in the business hope there will be a push in the right direction.
"Those rates are that way because of supply and demand, so if people get back to work, it's gonna all change," O'Neill said. "I mean, that's like the ultimate thing there."