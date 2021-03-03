READING, Pa. - It's pothole season again, and road crews around Berks County are staying busy.
"More pop up just overnight," said Paul Darrah, Spring Township's public works director. "Every day, they (crews) try and drive our major arteries to see if there's any potholes on them."
Spring Township has more than 100 miles of roadways, and Darrah said pothole patrol is a big job for crews.
"We keep a list of the real bad stuff," Darrah said, "and as soon as the blacktop plants open, we will patch them correctly and get them properly fixed."
Reading's public works department is also tackling the pothole problem, with crews working around the clock right now on repairs.
"We try to prioritize ours," said Kyle Zeiber, the DPW's operations division manager. "We have a scale of 1-5 when we get complaints, and they go out to look. We prioritize them, and then we try to address the most severe first."
Road crews said winters like this one, with so much moisture and refreezing, create prime conditions for potholes to form.
"Really, weather and water are the enemy of the road," said Sean Brown, a PennDOT pressofficer.
State crews look for potholes and take complaints.
Brown said PennDOT has an aggressive preventative maintenance program to fix issues on state roads to try and prevent the craters from forming.
PennDOT encourages motorists to report potholes on state roads by calling 1-800-FIX-ROAD or by submitting the information through its online customer care center.
Reading residents can report potholes on city streets by calling the citizens service center at 877-727-3234. Information can also be submitted online.