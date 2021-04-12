Burglary, break-in, robbery, smash, theft, broken window, crime

MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. - State police are investigating after thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen from a Berks County business.

The theft happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday at Bowers Sales and Rentals in Maxatawny Township, police said.

Troopers who responded to the store after a burglar alarm went off found the front window of the business broken, and some outdoor power equipment gone.

Chainsaws, a pressure washer, weed eaters, leaf blowers and more were stolen. The total value of the equipment taken is about $8,500, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 610-562-6885.

