Future site of Burlington in Wyomissing
Jace Codi | 69 News

WYOMISSING, Pa. — Attention, bargain shoppers in Berks County: Burlington Stores is preparing to open a second location in the Reading area.

The New Jersey-based retailer announced Wednesday that it will open a store this fall at the Berkshire Mall West on Woodland Road in Wyomissing. The spot was formerly occupied by Circuit City and H.H. Gregg.

Burlington, which began as Burlington Coat Factory in 1972, has long had a presence in Berks County, having been part of the now-former Hiesters Lane outlet district in northeast Reading. It later relocated to 3050 North Fifth Street Highway in Muhlenberg Township, where it remains.

The new store, according to the company, will feature "an updated, clean design" and a year-round layaway program.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.