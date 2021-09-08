WYOMISSING, Pa. — Attention, bargain shoppers in Berks County: Burlington Stores is preparing to open a second location in the Reading area.
The New Jersey-based retailer announced Wednesday that it will open a store this fall at the Berkshire Mall West on Woodland Road in Wyomissing. The spot was formerly occupied by Circuit City and H.H. Gregg.
Burlington, which began as Burlington Coat Factory in 1972, has long had a presence in Berks County, having been part of the now-former Hiesters Lane outlet district in northeast Reading. It later relocated to 3050 North Fifth Street Highway in Muhlenberg Township, where it remains.
The new store, according to the company, will feature "an updated, clean design" and a year-round layaway program.