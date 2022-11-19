A person burned during a house fire in Tilden Township, Berks County was flown to the hospital.

Fire crews were called to the 2200 block of Mountain Road around 2 p.m. Saturday.

When firefighters arrived, there were heavy flames coming from the front windows, officials said.

One person was flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital for burn injuries. No one else was injured in the fire.

The fire was held to a second alarm. The home sustained extensive damage.

A woman and two teenage children are displaced.

The Red Cross was called to assist the family.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.