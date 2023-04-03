SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. — Burns Logistics, a Berks County-based trucking-sales agency, has a new chief executive, but Ed Burns is still in charge.

Big Ed Burns, who founded the Shoemakersville business in 2008, has made way for Young Ed Burns to step in as CEO. Big Ed is not stepping away. He will remain as the firm's chief relationship officer, working with shippers and carriers. Young Ed will take care of day-to-day business.

"Building strong relationships has always been a passion of mine, and I look forward to spending more time doing just that," Big Ed said. "I have full confidence in my son, Young Ed, to lead Burns Logistics into the future."

The business works with carriers and shippers, with a goal of carriers being paid fairly and on time, and shippers getting good service at fair prices.

"My father has built an incredible company, and I am excited to continue his legacy," Young Ed Burns said in a company statement.

That statement refers to Young Ed as chief executive optimist, not officer. The new CEO, by any name, said he is looking forward to the future.

"Our team is committed to providing our carrier clients and shipper customers with exceptional service, and we will continue to invest in innovative technologies that improve our operations," Young Ed Burns said.

The company's goal is to do things right, according to the founder's statement on the Burns Logistics website: "We connect the right carrier with the right shipper at the right time."