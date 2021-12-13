SPRING TWP., Pa. — We're now less than two weeks away from Christmas, and this is the busiest shipping time.
Most package carriers said now is the time to get your presents out before it's too late to make it for the holiday.
"I have quite a few things that are shipping," Donna Saunders said while waiting in line at Mail-N-Ship 4U in Spring Township. "Family and friends are spread all over, so we're shipping from North Carolina all the way to Washington."
Saunders, like everyone else, is hoping the packages will make it in time for Christmas.
"We have a steady line of customers all day long," said Mike Sterner, the owner of Mail-N-Ship 4U. "We haven't officially extended our hours, but we're here until the last customer leaves."
Sterner's store is an authorized shipper for all the major carriers. He said the shipping deadline is on the horizon.
"This week will be our busiest week," Sterner said,
"probably the 14th or 15th being the busiest days."
Dec. 15 is also the date many carriers are giving to guarantee packages to arrive at their destination in time for Christmas.
People also may have to spend more time in line.
"We are still minus one person," Sterner explained. "Someone left last year in December and we have been unable hire anyone. We're trying our best to keep up with the volume, but have some patience. I'm sure other stores are in the same situation."
Many carriers have extended hours and extra delivery people to help things go more smoothly this time of year.
"We have not seen any delays yet," Sterner added. "Sometimes the delays will happen closer to Christmas, but everything's been clear, so far."