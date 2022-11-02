BERKS COUNTY, Pa. – Bars and restaurants in Berks County said the World Series is driving in business from Phillies fans across the area.
It is even prompting one establishment to make some adjustments.
"When they do well down there, I mean, everyone is pumped about it," said Chip White, owner and chief operating officer of The Works at Wyomissing. "The fans are crazy. It's awesome."
White said they have not had televisions at the Building 24 Kitchen and Bar for about 10 years, until last Friday. With the Phillies reaching the World Series, that all changed at the Wyomissing facility.
"The business has just been phenomenal since then," said White.
Workers there said they are prepared for any big crowds. Building manager Angel Flores said they are seeing Phils fans from all over the area.
"It's all been heartwarming, it's been great, it's been productive," Flores said. "It's something that we've always wanted to do, and we kind of got the ball rolling finally."
Over at Jimmy G's Railroad House in Sinking Spring, owner Jim Giuffrida said it has been a great time for Philly sports, especially for bars.
"It's different when the Philadelphia teams are playing, especially when they're good," Giuffrida said. "The place fills up more, and people are just more energized and more excited."
All of this comes after being impacted by the pandemic. Giuffrida said they continue to see new Phillies fans this World Series. He says both of his bars have been filling up — something they are anticipating going forward this series.
"Seems like everyone is a Philly fan now," he said, "and the crowd is really into it."