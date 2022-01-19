ST. LAWRENCE, Pa. - Surveillance video shows an out-of-control driver leaving the scene of an accident at a business near Mount Penn.
"I saw splinters of car parts and wood," said Branden Moyer, owner of Homecare Solution cleaning company on Oley Turnpike Road in St. Lawrence. It was late Monday night when a driver took out his business sign and mailbox, and slammed into a car that belonged to one of his employees before taking off.
"We just want someone to be responsible for this mess," said Moyer.
Surveillance video shows the car swerve into the frame out of control, spinning before crashing into a Volvo parked in the lot. Just a moment later, the driver pulls away. The owner of the Volvo told WFMZ's Jim Vasil she had the car listed for sale, and that Moyer allowed her to park it at the business. She says she removed collision insurance from her policy when she listed the car, leaving her now to foot the bill.
"My employees work very hard," said Moyer, "and to see something like this happen -when the world is already in a tough spot financially, with everyone- for someone to make a little extra money to get ahead and now she can't, it's sad."
Moyer is hoping for some justice.
"As far as the person out there who did this, we understand there could be some situations you may be in," said Moyer. "We just want to make sure this gets taken care of properly."
The business says it is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest.