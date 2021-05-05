Berks County businesses are reacting to Governor Wolf's announcement that COVID-19 related restrictions will be lifted in just a few weeks on Memorial Day.
"We're obviously very excited to know the restrictions are coming to an end; hopefully permanently," said John Graydon Smith, Director and CEO of the Reading Public Museum.
Strict restrictions caused a ripple effect across the economy over the past year.
David Farrar from the Santander Arena says it's been a tough year for everyone. "You get a feel when you walk out at lunch just the number of cars going by are down and number of people out are down"
People had to think outside the box.
"We've had to get very creative with our fundraising events and gatherings, being cognizant of the limits the governor has put on gatherings but, still trying to generate as much income as possible," said Graydon Smith.
One restriction not being lifted right away is the mask mandate. Governor Wolf says it'll stay until 70% of adults in PA are vaccinated.
"I think it's a small motive to pay for a little while. Hopefully it's only temporary," said Farrar.
At the Reading Public Museum there will still be an emphasis on common sense precautions and an expectation to implement some of the lessons learned over the past year.
"We're still going to continue with additional cleaning," said Graydon Smith. "We've got that planned through the rest of the year anyway. We're going to stay vigilant."