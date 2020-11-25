SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa - Last-minute shopping for Thanksgiving provisions is under way across Berks County ahead of what will be a very different celebration for many.
"We were just getting last-minute things for dinner tomorrow so it was very busy,” said Patty from Sinking Spring.
One shopper says that with COVID-19 guidelines in place, everyone is trying to cope as families are planning more limited gatherings.
"Not too bad,” said Rick Grayson of Sinking Spring. “They're kind of dealing with the traffic that we all expect...it's busy every year. They seem to be doing a pretty good job."
An hours-long state mandate is now in place that prevents the sale of alcohol for onsite consumption at bars and restaurants, also altering some people's Thanksgiving Eve plans.
"It stinks,” said Melanie Appler of Sinking Spring. “I'm ready for the whole thing to be over, me and everyone else."
Many were making runs to beer and liquor stores to plan to stay at home, rather than venturing out to their favorite pre-turkey day watering hole.
"It's tough, obviously, you know we can't celebrate like we used to, ya know, back in the bars, but I get what they're trying to do to a certain degree but it's just tough for everyone,” said Austin Swoyer.