READING, Pa. — Two top acts are taking the stage at the Santander Arena over two nights, and businesses are expecting big crowds. The first show is comedian Kevin Hart; then it's country music's Walker Hayes.

Kevin Hart, a Philadelphia native, will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday as part of his "Reality Check" tour. Tickets are still available. The doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Hart announced his return to Berks County less than a month ago. Santander Arena employees were busy preparing the stage for what is expected to be one wild night.

"It was crazy. Fans love seeing him live," said Matt Christine, the arena's director of marketing. "Seeing him perform live is unlike anything you're going to see elsewhere in the comedy world. He does it bigger and better."

The crowds will return again Friday, and they will be rocking their boots for the "Fancy Like" singer.

"Walker Hayes, at this point, if you don't have your tickets, it's down to basically single seats," Christine said.

The back-to-back performances have businesses ready to serve. David Giles, the general manager of Saucony Creek Franklin Station, said the brewpub is offering a catered menu for the first time ever.

"We realized when we had Bill Burr here last time, that we needed to have something in place to make sure everyone got out of here happy," Giles said.

Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are encouraged if you plan to dine at Saucony Creek ahead of some other big names coming to Reading in the coming weeks and months.

"Down the street at the theater, we've got a bit of everything — Cirque Dreams Holidaze returning, Mannheim Steamroller, the Christian rock band Switchfoot," Christine continued. "For families, Bluey, the list goes on and on."

A list of upcoming shows at the Santander Arena and the Santander Performing Arts Center can be found here.