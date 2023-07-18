WEST READING, Pa. – The RM Palmer Company blast last March devasted Berks County with lives lost, buildings destroyed and businesses impacted.
Now, to help lessen the financial burden some businesses faced in the aftermath, the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience through the U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest loans.
"Say their business relied on Palmer, you know, here in town," said Jim Accurso with the SBA Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience. "Maybe a restaurant or two had a drop-off in business because the factory was closed, or even if they supplied someone who supplied Palmer, and they had some kind of loss of business."
The loans are designed to help businesses fill the income gap created by the blast.
"So, these are Economic Injury Disaster Loans. These are EIDL loans," Accurso said. "So therefore, a loss to the revenues — either future or past earnings — and again, they have to be tied to the Palmer factory explosion."
Right now, up until Friday at 4 p.m., people can apply in person. A business recovery center has been set up at the West Reading Fire Department building at 223 Playground Drive.
"When they do apply, they'll need to bring proof of the economic loss, profit and loss statements, and a couple years of their taxes," Accurso said.
The loan amount can go up to $2 million and can be paid over the course of up to 30 years. It can't exceed more than 4% in interest, and interest and payments are deferred for the first year.
"We would like to inform more people people that we're here. and they can apply online as well because again, in fact, they may be eligible and not know it," Accurso said.
When the business recovery center closes this week, people can still apply online on the SBA website up until March 2024.