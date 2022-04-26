For the first time in nearly 20 years, Novartis reported quarterly results without including its 33% holding in Roche.
No problem. Novartis delivered solid sales and profit growth, exceeding analysts’ earnings expectations but slightly missing on revenue.
The company, which has facilities in Reading and King of Prussia, received $20.7 billion for the divestment of Roche. Novartis no longer considered Roche to be a part of its growth strategy as a focused medicines company.
In another momentous strategic move that occurred in early April after the close of the first quarter and in anticipation of a possible spin-off of generics unit Sandoz, the company announced that it will no longer have oncology and pharmaceuticals as two separate commercial departments. According to Fierce Pharma, a website that covers pharmaceutical news, all Novartis novel drugs will merge into one innovative medicines unit to be managed under U.S. and international markets organizations.
Simultaneously, Novartis is creating a new position in charge of corporate strategy, R&D portfolio strategy and business development, carving out some responsibilities from the head of drug development. The new role will be called the Novartis chief strategy and growth officer.
In addition, the company said, a new Operations unit combining Novartis Technical Operations and Customer & Technology Solutions units aims to generate economies of scale, drive productivity and create a strong technology and operational foundation.
While all of this was happening, business was pretty good in first quarter 2022. Net sales, operating income, net income, and EPS (Earnings Per Share) all increased above first quarter 2021 on a constant currency (cc) basis. In addition, Novartis received three approvals for new drugs in the U.S. and European Union.
CEO Observations
Commenting on the quarter in a statement, Vas Narasimhan MD, CEO of Novartis, said: “Novartis delivered solid growth to start 2022, driven by our in-market key growth brands: Cosentyx, Entresto, Zolgensma and Kisqali. Our key launches including Kesimpta, Leqvio, Scemblix and Pluvicto are progressing well.”
He noted that Sandoz business dynamics continue to normalize from COVID impacts. Also, he said the mid- stage pipeline remains on-track for 20+ potential significant pipeline assets with approval by 2026.
Narasimhan continued, “The new organizational structure we announced is central to our growth strategy as a focused medicines company, making us more agile and competitive, enhancing patient and customer orientation, unlocking potential in our R&D pipeline, and driving value-creation through operational efficiencies.”
Strategy Update
Explaining the recent major strategic moves, Novartis said it is a focused medicines company, continuing to build depth in five core therapeutic areas (Cardio-Renal, Immunology, Neuroscience, Solid Tumors and Hematology), strength in technology platforms (Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy, Radioligand Therapy, Targeted Protein Degradation and xRNA), and a balanced geographic footprint.
Growth in the near-term is expected to be driven by potential multibillion-dollar sales from: Cosentyx, Entresto, Kesimpta, Zolgensma, Kisqali and Leqvio. To fuel further growth through 2030 and beyond, Novartis has over 20 new assets with significant sales potential that could be approved by 2026.
The company says the strategic review of Sandoz is progressing; it expects to provide an update, at the latest, by the end of 2022. Its capital allocation balances investing in the business, through organic investments and value-creating bolt-ons, with returning capital to shareholders via its growing annual dividend and share buybacks.
In April, Novartis announced a new organizational structure to accelerate growth, strengthen the pipeline and increase productivity. The Pharmaceuticals and Oncology business units are being integrated into an Innovative Medicines business with separate US and International commercial organizations to increase focus, strengthen competitiveness and drive synergies. With the changes, Novartis expects to deliver SG&A (Selling, General and Administrative) savings of at least $ 1 billion by 2024.
First quarter results
Net sales were $ 12.5 billion, up 5% (cc) in the first quarter driven by volume growth of 11%, price erosion of 3% and the negative impact from generic competition of 3%. Operating income was $ 2.9 billion, an increase of 26% (cc) over first quarter 2021, mainly due to higher sales, increased productivity and lower impairments, partly offset by higher R&D and M&S investments.
Net income was $ 2.2 billion, up 15% (cc) mainly driven by higher operating income, partly offset by the loss of Roche income. Excluding the impact of Roche income, net income grew 32% (cc). EPS was $ 1.00, a 17% (cc) increase, growing faster than net income, benefiting from lower weighted average number of shares outstanding. Excluding the impact of Roche income, EPS grew 34% (cc).
Free cash flow amounted to $ 0.9 billion, down 42%, compared to $ 1.6 billion in the prior year quarter, mainly due to the loss of Roche’s annual dividend and unfavorable working capital, partly offset by favorable hedging results. Excluding the impact of Roche’s annual dividend, free cash flow declined 14%.
Innovative Medicines net sales were $ 10.2 billion, an increase of 4% (cc). Sales growth was mainly driven by Entresto, Kesimpta, Cosentyx, Xolair, Zolgensma and Kisqali. Generic competition had a negative impact of 3%. Pricing had a negative impact of 2 %. Sales in the US were $ 3.7 billion, up 3%, and in the rest of the world were $ 6.5 billion, up 5% (cc).
Sandoz net sales grew to $ 2.4 billion, an increase of 8% (cc), benefiting from a lower prior year comparison as business dynamics continued to normalize from COVID impacts, with volume contributing 16%. Pricing had a negative impact of 8%. Sales in Europe grew 9% (cc), while sales in the US declined 2%. Global sales of Biopharmaceuticals grew to $ 515 million, up 7% (cc).
New Approvals
Pluvicto (lutetium LU 177 vipivotide tetraxetan) was approved in the U.S. as the first targeted radiological therapy for the treatment of progressive, PSMA positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Also, the FDA approved the complementary diagnostic imaging agent Locametz for the preparation of gallium Ga 68 gozetotide injection.
Vijoice (alpelisib) was granted accelerated approval by the FDA for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with severe manifestations of PIK3CA-Regulated Overgrowth Spectrum (PROS).
In addition, Beovu was approved in the EU for the treatment of visual impairment due to diabetic macular edema.
2022 Guidance
Barring unforeseen events, sales of Innovative Medicines are expected to grow mid-single digit. Core operating income should grow mid- to high-single digit.
Sandoz sales are expected to be broadly in line with the prior year. Core operating income is expected to decline low- to mid-single digit.
Group sales are expected to grow mid-single digit while core operating income is expected to grow mid-single digit.
Novartis NYSE: NVS) consistently ranks among the world’s top companies investing in research and development. Novartis products reach nearly 1 billion people globally and the company is finding ways to expand access to their latest treatments. About 125,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at Novartis around the world.