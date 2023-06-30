RUSCOMBMANOR TWP., Pa. — This is a story about a boy, a banjo and a man known as "Butch."

"Since he was a toddler, he was always interested in my dad's instruments and watching him play, listening to music," said Rachel Wiswesser. "Jakob wanted to learn how to play by ear so my dad said call "Butch" and see if he'll teach him and he did and he took off."

"Taking off" is a great way to describe 12-year-old Jakob Wiswesser's rapid fire banjo playing. Finger-picking and flying across the fretboard with an ease well beyond his age.

"I started to learn by ear and I think I was like ten when I started the banjo. My pappy taught me a roll one day and I learned from YouTube mostly," said Jakob Wiswesser.

From his pappy and then lessons with the late John "Butch" Imhoff, whose acoustic roadshow was a mainstay of the folk festival. After Butch and his wife Marilyn's recent passing the family decided to pass on something special to Jakob.

"They knew how much Butch loved Jakob and that it would get used and we were quite honored, surprised and honored, to get that and he's using it," said Rachel Wiswesser.

Now with Butch's banjo in tow.

"He often told him keep practicing and you've got a gift and you're gonna use it one day. He was a big encouragement to him to," Rachel Wiswesser said.

Jakob is getting ready to play multiple shows next week at the fest, beginning with Dave Kline's band on Independence Day.

"I just kinda go up and get set and ready and play," Jakob said.

A boy, a banjo, and a late musician's legacy you can still listen to.

“It is neat that he has his banjo and he's going to carry on his legacy, and Jakob is interested in teaching kids banjo, so maybe he'll do that one day. Maybe he'll have a tent like butch used to at the festival," Rachel Wiswesser said.

If you want to check out Jakob's banjo playing, here's the schedule for next week: