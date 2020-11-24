WYOMISSING, Pa. - A local butcher shop is going all-out to create a fun environment for people picking up their Thanksgiving meals.
Dundore and Heister on Penn Avenue in Wyomissing greeted customers with live music Tuesday.
One of the owners said that Thanksgiving is supposed to be a festive time, and he knows the pandemic has dampened spirits, so he wanted to bring the shop to life.
"We're finding customers really want to depend on those simple traditions that are comforting at this time of year. Doing the turkeys and the stuff means a lot to families. Even with smaller gatherings, they're still looking to those simple traditions," said co-owner Todd Auman.
The shop is also partnering with other businesses to sell gifts for people looking to do their Christmas shopping.