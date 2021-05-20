READING, Pa. | Near one of the gateways to the city, Reading leaders hope to give one neighborhood new life.
A celebratory feeling was in the air as Reading and project officials broke ground on a new phase of the Buttonwood Gateway project, a roughly $12 million dollar development initiative that includes Habitat for Humanity homes, dozens of rental residences, a community center and park next to former site of the American Chain and Cable Company.
"Oh my God, I'm full of joy to see this come into fruition," said Mayor Eddie Moran. "It's going to revitalize the community, it's going to bring some attention to the community that has been lost."
"We've been at this for a while now and it's been 4 years since we conceived the project," said Glenn Worgan, VP of Delaware Valley Development Company, which is a majority owner and developer in charge of the project.
But one group wants no part of it.
Protesters with We The People Berks County are concerned the grounds are soiled with toxic waste from decades past.
"We're concerned that the health issue is on multiple levels," said protester Evelyn Morrison. "If it's that safe, let's not use it for low-income people. Let's call the people's children from Wyomissing to come and take residence there."
City and project officials both say they've worked with the Environmental Protection Agency and the State Department of Environmental Protection.
"A lot of the contaminated soil has been removed," said Worgan. "We're going to put an engineering cap over the site and be able to bring in clean fill and clean earth and be a safe community for residents."
Officials say the construction began at the beginning of the year and they say it could be another 12 months before it is complete.