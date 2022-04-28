EXETER TWP., Pa. — ByHeart rewrites the recipe for baby formula from scratch, using a farm-to-formula method. Founders Ron Belldegrun and Mia Funt, who cut the ribbon Thursday on their $21.6-million manufacturing plant in Exeter Township, said their goal was to bring the most wholesome alternative to breast milk to the market.

"We really set out to transform the most fundamental and vital food there is, food for our babies," Belldegrun said.

It took five years to get to this point. The formula has been on the market a little bit more than a month, and the founders said it's a revolution in infant nutrition.

"What we were able to do is really, number one, create a blend of proteins that get much closer to breast milk protein than anything on the market, to really thrive all in one benefits," said Belldegrun.

State officials invested $1.75 million in support and said the new plant will have a major impact on the local economy and provide a boost to Pennsylvania's dairy industry.

"Innovating in the highest value category of dairy, focusing on the health of parents and families, creating good jobs, engaging the dairy industry and having that as a key component of the strategic plan," said Russell Redding, the state's agriculture secretary.

ByHeart hopes to assure parents that their infants are getting the best possible start in life and have an impact on formula supply chain issues.

1:30 Baby formula shortage has some families scrambling According to market research firm IRI, stores' infant formula inventories in mid-January were down 17% from where they were in mid-February 2020, just before the pandemic hit US shores.

"This is far too fundamental a nutrition for there to be such fragility in the supply chain here," Belldegrun said. "So, this is why we set out to really build our manufacturing and own our entire supply chain so that we can stay ahead of things like this or do our best to."

"We feel proud of the community and the resources we brought together," said Mia Funt, ByHeart's co-founder.