READING, Pa. - Building material supplier C.H. Briggs announced today it will be winding down operations in the coming months and closing its doors for good.

The company, which is headquartered in Reading, is an independently-owned wholesaler of specialty building materials in business more than 55 years.

The closure impacts 130 employees across its five locations in Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina and Georgia.

A post on the PA Dept. of Labor & Industry's website confirmed that 104 of those jobs are from the Reading facility.

The company’s decision to close was made after exhaustive efforts to restructure were unsuccessful.

“To say we are sad and disappointed would be an understatement," said company chairwoman Julia Klein. "Changes in the supply chains we depended on mean we can no longer provide the quality of products and customer service that was the hallmark of our business. We made every attempt to avoid this outcome."

Customers with product and order inquiries, are asked to call C.H. Briggs Customer Care at 1-800-355-1000.