READING, Pa. — "Don't give up. There's always a chance," said Scott Light, a vice president of Crime Alert Berks County's board of directors.

That is Light's message to families and friends of cold case victims. It comes as the state police said they have solved the more-than-30-year mystery of Anna Kane's death.

They said the 26-year-old woman was discovered beaten and strangled with bailing twine along the Ontelaunee Trail, near Route 662, in Perry Township on the afternoon of Oct. 23, 1988.

According to authorities, they did not believe Kane, a known prostitute, was killed at that location.

Investigators said she moved to Birdsboro from Reading shortly before she was killed and that she was last seen alive 14 hours before her body was discovered in the area of South Sixth and Franklin streets in Reading.

Police said she went to the city on Oct. 22, searching for a customer.

"We receive tips for crimes like this all the time," Light said, "and over the 24 years we've been in existence, we have 725 arrests that have been made because of great people that give us tips."

Light said Crime Alert Berks County received tips about the case involving Kane, but he said he cannot comment on what happened with them.

Tips for crimes can be submitted anonymously to Crime Alert. If they lead to an arrest, a cash reward of up to $10,000 could be offered.

He said the area has had a couple cases going on for years.

"We're here to get tips, no matter how old they are," Light said, "and you know, you should never give up."

"I know every family wants to have closure," he added, "and you can't have that until it's solved."

In a 2004 interview, one of Kane's children told us that her mother was her best friend.

