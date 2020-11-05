TILDEN TWP., Pa. - Cabela's is preparing for the arrival of Santa Claus this weekend, but this year, his wonderland went through a bit of a transformation.

"We've actually taken over our deli and our restaurant area, since we were unable to open that due to COVID, and we really spaced it out, so we're encouraging as much social distancing as possible," said Stephanie McGowan, assistant general manager of the Cabela's store in Tilden Township, near Hamburg.

+4 Bass Pro, Cabela's reimagine traditional Santa visits "We feel it's more important than ever to provide some free Christmas magic and help safely create cherished holiday memories."

The store also has Santa behind a Plexiglas screen, and he'll be wearing a face shield. Customers who want to see him will have to make reservations and have their temperatures checked.

There are a limited number of families for every 15-minute time slot, and they'll wait while staying socially distanced.

After each family leaves, the screen and bench in front of Santa will be sanitized before the next family is allowed to enter.

"It's going to be great," said McGowan. "You're going to be able to see Santa clearly, and it's the best opportunity that we have come up with this year to really help kind of get back to normal and allow the kids to have that Santa experience."

Santa is set to arrive at 5 p.m. on Saturday with a socially distanced parade and tailgating. Reservations for visits start Sunday and go through Christmas Eve.