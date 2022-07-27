SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. – At Cacoosing Creek in Spring Township, a project to remove a dam has been quietly under way for about a decade. And now nature lovers are starting to see the results.
It's the process of nature healing.
Slowly but surely, the creek that powered the now-defunct Van Reed Paper Mill became history. Berks Nature says it's been a very long time since that dam served its purpose.
So this month, a grant-funded project to remove the dam came together to stabilize stream banks and the portion of the creek, which feeds into the Tulpehocken Creek.
"We waited 'til a time when the fish are less active and finished their annual spotting and breeding," said Sarah Chudnovsky, a land protection specialist with Berks Nature.
Video from when the dam was in place showed trout struggling to swim upstream.
Berks Nature says the dam was taking its toll on nature.
"It's an incredible treasure for our trout population and for fishing and for kayaking," Chudnovsky said. "The benefit of removing the dam is that it's going to open up the whole thing once again to fish passage. The fish can freely move up the stream."
But the job is far from done.
"Our work's now shifting to reconnecting the creek itself to its surrounding floodplain," said Regan Moll-Dohn, director of communications for Berks Nature. "This is going to be a process."
As far as what you can do to help, Berks Nature will hold a public event this fall at which people can come and plant trees along the floodplain and help nature continue to heal.
"Streams are really resilient if we give them the time to heal and if we're patient," Moll-Dohn said.